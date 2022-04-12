The nation’s unemployment rate is approaching pre-pandemic lows, but all is not OK in New York, said Volney Gordon, an artist and native New Yorker who spent a year living on the streets.

“I had no idea where my health was going, where my next meal was coming from,” the Bronx native said, adding in an interview with Gothamist that he was eventually “priced out” of the city and moved to Vermont.

He was among a large throng of activists who descended upon the financial district late Monday, marching and singing along the way, as part of what organizers say is a national campaign to demand a more equitable society.

“39 Million Workers Earned Less Than $15/Hr in 2021: We Demand a Living Wage Now,” read a sign held by a demonstrator, one of hundreds who took part in the march, which ended with an evening rally at Trinity Church.