Hundreds upon hundreds of abortion-rights supporters marched from Brooklyn to Manhattan on Saturday in one of several mass demonstrations around the country protesting the presumed impending end to Roe v. Wade.

Proponents of abortion rights in major cities around the United States mobilized in a show of force over the weekend, with other large demonstrations in cities like Washington D.C. and Los Angeles.

Originating in Cadman Plaza Park, the march took demonstrators through the streets and over the Brooklyn Bridge, traveling to Foley Square in Lower Manhattan.

The mood in Brooklyn was lively and spirited, with several children and families present, despite the undercurrent of anger and stories of illegal abortions that have fueled similar protests in recent weeks. Supporters of abortion rights have taken to the streets to voice their anguish over a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion showing the majority in favor of ending the court's longtime position on abortion rights.

Advocates have decried the impact this will have in particular on low-income women of color who come from states that are poised to curb abortion access, should the ruling becomes final.

Music blared over the speakers in Cadman Plaza as some demonstrators danced to the beat. Several smiled as they chanted and sang. One shouted “I love protests!” from the moving crowd.

Isla Grant-Reyes, an 11-year-old from Brooklyn who showed up to the protest with her family, voiced her anger to Gothamist.

“I’m here because I want to be able to terminate my pregnancy if that’s the need,” she said. “I don’t want to be a 15-year-old that’s pregnant. That’s your choice, and it should be your choice. I’m here because I deserve rights.”

Elected officials held a press conference in a nearby park before joining the march. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and New York City Mayor Eric Adams joined a slate of other prominent politicians, including Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and New York Attorney General Tish James, in pledging Democrats’ support for protecting reproductive rights.