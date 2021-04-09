In the year since New York became the global epicenter of the COVID-19 crisis, there’s been no shortage of predictions about the impending death of the city, hand-wringing about the new urban obsolescence, and rumors of residents fleeing for idyllic suburban life. But while census figures have shown the city’s population is shrinking — it was before the pandemic, too — there’s been little concrete data about which New Yorkers are leaving, and where they’re going.

A new study from the commercial real estate firm CBRE seeks to fill in some of those gaps. The analysis of 29 million address changes across the country found that New York City saw the second largest increase in net move-outs last year, behind only San Francisco.

The outflow of population across the five boroughs was heavily concentrated in Manhattan’s core. Among the ten zip codes with the highest rates of move-outs last year compared to 2019, all but one was in Manhattan (the exception was Long Island City). They included swaths of Hell's Kitchen, Midtown, both the Upper West Side and Upper East Side, Murray Hill, Kips Bay, SoHo, Chelsea and the Financial District.

The four zip codes that make up Manhattan between 42nd Street and 59th Street — 10036, 10019, 10022, and 10017 — lost more than 12,000 residents last year, up from less than 3,000 in 2019, according to figures provided by the firm. (The mapped data, which is based on permanent address changes made with the U.S. Postal Service Office, looked at the change in net moves between 2019 and 2020, normalized for an area’s total population.)