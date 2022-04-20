Wednesday is America’s unofficial weed holiday, but in an attempt to avoid mass chaos at overrun dispensaries, recreational cannabis sales will start in New Jersey on Thursday, April 21st.

Although stoners aren’t traditionally known for being early risers, the first dispensaries will open at the crack of dawn. The RISE shops in Paterson and Bloomfield, owned by Green Thumb Industries, plan to unlock their doors to those older than 21 at 6 a.m.

But only 13 dispensaries will be doling out recreational cannabis across the state when sales start, meaning customers may still have to contend with some seriously long lines. Those shops will be all that’s available for the roughly 6.6 million adults who are older than 21 in New Jersey.

“Selecting 4/20 for opening day would have presented unmanageable logistical challenges for patients and other buyers, surrounding communities, and for municipalities,” Toni-Anne Blake, a spokeswoman for New Jersey’s Cannabis Regulatory Commission, told NJ.com when explaining the chosen launch date.

The commission also issued a notice ahead of the launch asking everyone to practice patience — and not to get too high.