Citing staffing challenges, local urgent care chain CityMD has temporarily shuttered 19 offices in New York City, Long Island, Westchester and New Jersey, according to a statement posted to its website. The closure represents more than one in 10 of the private health care sites, which provide a range of services including COVID-19 testing.

“Continuing to provide these services to the community is a top priority; however, our physicians and teammates are also a priority,” the statement reads. “It is our hope that closing sites now will best allow us to avoid future closures as this surge continues.”

The closures took effect Wednesday, and CityMD did not say when the shuttered sites will reopen, only that it will notify patients when the time comes. In the meantime, the statement directed clients of the closed offices to other CityMD locations. Before today, it typically operated about 150 urgent cares, which offer physical exams, X-rays and other services.