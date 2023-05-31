Millions of New Yorkers on Medicaid will soon have to prove they are still eligible for the free health insurance program, after escaping scrutiny and receiving automatic renewals during the first three years of the COVID-19 pandemic. But many are unaware that the renewal process is coming up – and some have found it challenging in the past, according to a national survey released on Wednesday.

The poll surveyed Medicaid enrollees across 14 states between September 2022 and February 2023. It was conducted by the nonprofit Make the Road, along with the Center for Popular Democracy and the People’s Action Institute.

More than half of 415 New York respondents said they were unaware they would have to get their coverage renewed once the federal public health emergency around COVID-19 was over.

It’s a process that about 1 in 10 New Yorkers on Medicaid have had difficulty with in the past, the survey found.

Along with Medicaid, New York health officials will soon review eligibility for Child Health Plus, which covers low-income New Yorkers under 19, and the Essential Plan, which provides similar coverage as Medicaid but has a higher income limit.

“This is going to be a vital moment for our communities to make sure that they don't lose access to health insurance coverage,” Arlene Cruz Escobar, director of health programs at Make the Road, told Gothamist on Wednesday at an event presenting the survey’s findings at the nonprofit’s headquarters in Jackson Heights. “We’re really working alongside the state to make sure this process is as easy as possible for our community members.”

The end of so-called “continuous enrollment” in Medicaid is tied to the end of the federal public health emergency around COVID-19. President Joe Biden allowed the public health emergency, which had been in place since January 2020, to expire on May 11.

New Yorkers will have their eligibility reviewed on a rolling basis through May 2024, according to Cadence Acquaviva, a spokesperson for the state Department of Health. The first group that will receive a determination on whether they can stay on their current plan are those whose coverage is set to expire at the end of June, she said, but added that they will have through July 31 to renew it.

“It remains the department’s mission to ensure New Yorkers have access to public health insurance programs throughout the unwind,” Acquaviva said in a statement. Those who are no longer eligible for their current plan may still be able to enroll in another subsidized insurance option, depending on their income. Acquaviva did not respond to questions about how many New Yorkers are expected to lose their current coverage.

New York’s Medicaid enrollment swelled during the pandemic as many residents lost income or employment. There were nearly 8 million enrollees statewide as of April, up from 6.1 million in March 2020.

Most report that they are happy with their coverage. About 66% of those who responded to the Make the Road survey said they were either completely or mostly satisfied with the quality of care they receive – although 17% said they have encountered some challenges accessing services.

In the past, some eligible for Medicaid have struggled with the paperwork involved in signing up for or renewing their coverage, Escobar said. She added that during the pandemic, many Make the Road members moved to new addresses or saw changes in their income that might require them to provide new documentation.

State officials said they are working to make sure everyone is aware that the renewal process is coming up, including with a public campaign.

Along with the survey results, Make the Road made several recommendations for New York officials to improve the process of enrolling in or renewing Medicaid coverage, such as staffing up to reduce wait times and improving online software so that fewer people have to do it over the phone.

The group added that renewing coverage could be made easier if it’s tied to other public benefits such as food stamps.

In the meantime, Make the Road is seeks to educate community members about renewing their coverage. The nonprofit will hold a Facebook live event on the topic in Spanish on Thursday evening.