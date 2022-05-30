This is last call, last nudge, at least until July, to take in the urban spectacle … of city dwellers defying the cars, bikes, scooters, trucks and buses, to get the best views of the sun slipping, in the most interesting way, behind New Jersey.

Manhattanhenge, also referred to as Manhattan Solstice, is when the setting sun comes into perfect alignment with parts of the street grid, treating viewers in Manhattan to a showy exit framed by buildings that somehow don't look so harsh. The last production this go round is, well, basically now – at 8:12 p.m. Monday.

Pedestrians are reminded that motorists might be as transfixed and distracted as they are; give them a wide berth. And motorists are urged not to be in such a hurry. Manhattanhenge only happens a few times each year. Next selfie alert: July 11th and 12th.