The manager of the parking garage that collapsed in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday has been identified as the only person killed in the destruction so far, according to multiple customers at the garage.
Willis Moore, whose LinkedIn page and employment records cite him as a “location manager” for Little Man Parking, worked at the garage for at least 14 years, according to a woman who knew him.
Maria Mammano, who used to work in the area and parked at the garage for 14 years, remembered Moore as the "the nicest guy you ever want to meet.”
“I was in such a state last night," she told Gothamist by phone. "I didn’t even sleep last night. We are all just devastated over him. He knew everybody on the block, he knew all his customers, he knew all the neighborhood people."
Mammano said her doctors are still on this block, so she saw Moore two weeks ago when she came in for an appointment. She said Moore gave her a hearty greeting even though she hadn't seen him in over a year.
"He threw his arms around me, 'Hey, how are you doing?'" Mammano recalled. "I can't even believe it."
Gothamist reached Moore's family at home, but they declined to be interviewed.
The scene was relatively quiet on Wednesday morning. Firefighters walked by with crowbars and other tools, looking down the street at the doomed garage, which could be seen buckling out slightly. Twisted metal debris littered the ground in front of the garage, and the surrounding buildings were vacant.
Passersby on their way to work stopped to ogle. Many had heard about the incident on the news, or heard the boom of the collapse themselves.
Early Wednesday afternoon, crews were working to dismantle the building.
Officials confirmed at a press conference that Moore's body was still inside the structure on Wednesday morning. “We are just grieving,” said a woman who answered the phone at Moore's address.