The manager of the parking garage that collapsed in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday has been identified as the only person killed in the destruction so far, according to multiple customers at the garage. Willis Moore, whose LinkedIn page and employment records cite him as a “location manager” for Little Man Parking, worked at the garage for at least 14 years, according to a woman who knew him.

Willis Moore was killed in the parking garage collapse in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday. Facebook

Maria Mammano, who used to work in the area and parked at the garage for 14 years, remembered Moore as the "the nicest guy you ever want to meet.” “I was in such a state last night," she told Gothamist by phone. "I didn’t even sleep last night. We are all just devastated over him. He knew everybody on the block, he knew all his customers, he knew all the neighborhood people." Mammano said her doctors are still on this block, so she saw Moore two weeks ago when she came in for an appointment. She said Moore gave her a hearty greeting even though she hadn't seen him in over a year. "He threw his arms around me, 'Hey, how are you doing?'" Mammano recalled. "I can't even believe it." Gothamist reached Moore's family at home, but they declined to be interviewed.

This structure is visibly buckling after Tuesday's parking garage collapse in Lower Manhattan, which killed at least one person. Brittany Kriegstein/Gothamist