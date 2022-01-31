“We get a lot of foot traffic both from tourists, to office workers, to New Yorkers from elsewhere in the city – particularly on the weekends with tourists and visitors from elsewhere in the city," Bottcher said. “And when people walk around, they put trash in the corner baskets. And what we've seen is that the number of pickups aren't frequent enough to keep up with the amount of trash that's being put in those baskets.”

“People get really bothered by overflowing baskets,” Bottcher added. “There's a certain amount of understanding that sometimes they're just going to overflow – that's life, things happen. But when it's chronic, and when it's a daily occurrence, that's not acceptable to people.”

According to Bottcher, before the pandemic, Manhattan was served by an average of 736 Sanitation trucks. In 2020, that was cut to 272 trucks — and service is currently still lower than normal, with 440 trucks working in the borough.

A sanitation department spokesperson said the street cans are cleaned and districts seeing heavier volume can lobby their council members to pay for additional pickups with their discretionary budget.

“All litter baskets across the city are serviced regularly — some even multiple times per day — and we are grateful to Council Members who allocate discretionary funds for additional pickup,” said spokesperson Vincent Gragnani in an email statement. “The Department of Sanitation is proud of our work removing 12,000 tons of trash and recycling every day to keep our city safe and clean, including during the worst days of the pandemic."

Bottcher said the discretionary funds each Council member receives are nowhere close to the millions of dollars he’s asking the city to return to the sanitation budget. Bottcher is also pushing the city to resume twice-weekly residential street sweepings, and to fast-track the return of the compost program that was suspended by the pandemic.

“People are putting their food scraps in the trash that they put out on the sidewalk, the landfill-bound trash. And that's one of the things that's contributing to the rat problem, because when you put the trash out on the sidewalk for several hours on trash collection night, oftentimes for a whole night, that's like putting a buffet out for the rodents,” Bottcher said.