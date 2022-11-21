A string of attacks on a Hell’s Kitchen gay bar is raising alarm in the LGBTQ community, along with questions about the NYPD’s investigation, following a mass shooting that killed five people at a gay club in Colorado. David DeParolesa, the owner of VERS on 9th Avenue, said an unknown individual has thrown a brick at the windows of his establishment three times in the last week. In the most recent incident, just before 10 p.m. on Saturday night, surveillance footage showed a man approaching the store and heaving a heavy object at the window.

DeParolesa said he had gone to the NYPD each time. But detectives were “dismissive” of his suggestion that the attack could be bias related, going so far as discouraging him from reporting it to the Hate Crimes Task Force, he told Gothamist on Sunday. “I said, ‘We could be targeted because we're a gay bar,’” the owner recalled. “One of the officers said, ‘Well you can't know that.’” Police also didn’t ask for a copy of the surveillance footage, DeParolesa said, and instead suggested he should call the precinct after the weekend. “They weren't seemingly interested in investigating it at the moment. They were really nonchalant.”

The window of VERS after the first time it was hit with a brick. Photo courtesy of David DeParolesa