As New York City reckons with a shortage of psychiatric beds and other resources, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has set aside $9 million to help individuals experiencing mental illness — and, when possible, keep them out of the court system.

“We’re in the middle of a mental health crisis with people in distress, particularly coming out of the pandemic,” Bragg said. “This is an initiative to really focus on that.”

The $9 million — which comes from a fund created in 2014 under former District Attorney Cy Vance after the office seized hundreds of millions of dollars in financial crimes cases — has been earmarked for two programs: one embedded in neighborhoods throughout the borough and one within the courts.

Some of the funding will go to community-based organizations to connect with people on the streets who have mental health needs, in the hopes of preventing them from cycling in and out of the criminal justice system before they end up in a courtroom. Outreach workers will be based in a handful of neighborhoods, including Washington Heights, Chinatown, Harlem and Hell’s Kitchen.

The rest of the money will pay for court-based workers to help those who have already been arrested to navigate the legal system and get the resources they need. They may connect someone who is hungry with a food pantry, assist an unemployed person with job applications or coordinate transportation for supervised release appointments — tasks that Bragg said could feel “Herculean” for someone without an Outlook calendar.

“The churn through our courts that is happening now, more acutely after the pandemic but has been happening for quite some time, is something that we believe these programs will help,” he said.