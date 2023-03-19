Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg told his staff over the weekend that his office would not “tolerate” threats to his office over the anticipated arrest and indictment of former President Donald Trump.

“We do not tolerate attempts to intimidate our office or threaten the rule of law in New York,” Bragg wrote in an email on Saturday to office's employees, first reported by Politico and confirmed by a spokesperson for the DA.

“Our law enforcement partners will ensure that any specific or credible threats against our office will be fully investigated and that all the proper safeguards are in place so all 1,600 of us have a secure work environment,” Bragg wrote.

Bragg specified his office is working with the NYPD, Office of Court Administration, security staff and investigators to coordinate security.

The rebuke comes as Trump faces a possible indictment related to an investigation by Bragg’s office into allegations of hush money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels before he was elected into office. In a post to his social media platform Truth Social, Trump on Saturday wrote he expected to be arrested Tuesday and called on his supporters should “PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK."

In another post Sunday, Trump claimed President Biden has “stuffed” the Manhattan DA’s office with “Department of Injustice people,” and that Bragg is “taking his orders from D.C.”

Bragg’s office did not provide further comment about Trump’s posts beyond the company-wide email.

At least one rally organized by the New York Young Republican Club is scheduled to take place at 6 p.m. on Monday in Lower Manhattan.

A spokesperson for the NYPD said the department's “state of readiness remains a constant at all times, for all contingencies.”