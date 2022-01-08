Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said he's open to "clear up some misunderstandings" with NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell over his new policies where his office will either downgrade or no longer pursue prosecuting certain low-level offenses. The offer came a day after Sewell sent an internal email to NYPD officers expressing concerns over Bragg's prosecutorial approach.
In the email sent to officers Friday, Sewell worried over "the implications to your safety as police officers, the safety of the public and justice for the victims," according to an email shared with Gothamist/WNYC, and first reported by the New York Post. She added the policies will "invite violence against police officers and will have deleterious effects on our relationship with the communities we protect."
Sewell said she's looking to strike a "better balance" between police safety and reform. Bragg, in response, released a statement Saturday saying he’s answering “Sewell’s call for frank and productive discussions to reach common ground on our shared mission to deliver safety and justice for all.” He went on to say he looks "forward to the opportunity to clear up some misunderstandings."
Bragg and Sewell have already begun contacting one another, according to a person with knowledge of the talks.
Sewell’s email represents the first public rift between Sewell, the first Black police commissioner, and Bragg, the first Black Manhattan district attorney who framed himself as a progressive criminal justice reformer during his campaign. Sewell was appointed by Mayor Eric Adams, a retired police captain who ran on the premise in reducing rising crime across the city. Adams said this week he had planned on meeting with Bragg in his official role as mayor.
In a memo released early this week, Bragg outlined his new policies to reduce charges or stop prosecuting low-level offenses that include trespassing (with exceptions if the case includes a stalking charge), resisting arrest, fare evasion, prostitution, and open-air drug sales.
In a CNN appearance on Friday, Bragg defended his policy calling the changes “humane and fair.” He said those accused of these low-level offenses will instead be provided services that will help them avoid the criminal justice system in the future.
"I know from my personal life, and from the research and my prosecution experience this is going to make us safer," Bragg said.
Bragg doubled down on his stance during a visit to the National Action Network headquarters in Harlem on Saturday.
"We were specific. We said we were going to marry fairness and safety, and we laid out a specific plan. We put on the website; we put it in print," Bragg, who was personally invited by Rev. Al Sharpton, said.
In his statement Saturday, Bragg said contrary to rumors, the office will continue prosecuting cases of armed robbery at stores. They will also continue to prosecute cases if a person accused of a crime assaults an officer while resisting arrest.
"I've prosecuted gun cases and if you use a gun to rob a store, or any armed robbery, you will be prosecuted for a felony," Bragg said in his statement. "I've prosecuted cases involving assaulting law enforcement, and if you punch a police officer, you will be prosecuted for a felony. All must be held accountable for their actions.”
Additionally, Bragg's office will limit their request for pre-trial confinement for the following cases: those charged with either murder, domestic violence, a handful of violent felony offenses, and public corruption cases. In her email, Sewell noted the list does not include those charged with gun possession.
"The policy appears to not account for recidivist gun offenders and affords people the opportunity to continually possess guns without consequence, especially in light of the directive concerning dispositions, where it does not appear the Manhattan District Attorney will seek sentences involving incarceration in such cases," Sewell wrote.
Bragg's office said pretrial incarceration will be requested for certain gun possession cases.
Bragg's policies will only apply to those accused of a crime in Manhattan since every borough has its own district attorney.
Crime so far has ticked up in recent weeks. The most publicly available statistics tracked by the NYPD show major crime in Manhattan between December 27th and January 2nd increased 50%, with 143 reported crimes compared to 95 the same time a year ago. Driving up the figures were robberies, grand larcenies, and grand larceny auto.
Gwynne Hogan contributed to this report.