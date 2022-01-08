Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said he's open to "clear up some misunderstandings" with NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell over his new policies where his office will either downgrade or no longer pursue prosecuting certain low-level offenses. The offer came a day after Sewell sent an internal email to NYPD officers expressing concerns over Bragg's prosecutorial approach.

In the email sent to officers Friday, Sewell worried over "the implications to your safety as police officers, the safety of the public and justice for the victims," according to an email shared with Gothamist/WNYC, and first reported by the New York Post. She added the policies will "invite violence against police officers and will have deleterious effects on our relationship with the communities we protect."

Sewell said she's looking to strike a "better balance" between police safety and reform. Bragg, in response, released a statement Saturday saying he’s answering “Sewell’s call for frank and productive discussions to reach common ground on our shared mission to deliver safety and justice for all.” He went on to say he looks "forward to the opportunity to clear up some misunderstandings."

Bragg and Sewell have already begun contacting one another, according to a person with knowledge of the talks.

Sewell’s email represents the first public rift between Sewell, the first Black police commissioner, and Bragg, the first Black Manhattan district attorney who framed himself as a progressive criminal justice reformer during his campaign. Sewell was appointed by Mayor Eric Adams, a retired police captain who ran on the premise in reducing rising crime across the city. Adams said this week he had planned on meeting with Bragg in his official role as mayor.

In a memo released early this week, Bragg outlined his new policies to reduce charges or stop prosecuting low-level offenses that include trespassing (with exceptions if the case includes a stalking charge), resisting arrest, fare evasion, prostitution, and open-air drug sales.

In a CNN appearance on Friday, Bragg defended his policy calling the changes “humane and fair.” He said those accused of these low-level offenses will instead be provided services that will help them avoid the criminal justice system in the future.

"I know from my personal life, and from the research and my prosecution experience this is going to make us safer," Bragg said.

Bragg doubled down on his stance during a visit to the National Action Network headquarters in Harlem on Saturday.

"We were specific. We said we were going to marry fairness and safety, and we laid out a specific plan. We put on the website; we put it in print," Bragg, who was personally invited by Rev. Al Sharpton, said.