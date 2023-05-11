The man who choked Jordan Neely, 30, to death on an uptown F train last week is expected to surrender to face criminal charges on Friday, authorities confirmed

The Manhattan district attorney's office said Daniel Penny, 24, will be arraigned Friday morning. The office added that he'll be charged with manslaughter in the second degree.

“We can confirm that Daniel Penny will be arrested on a charge of manslaughter in the second degree," spokesperson Doug Cohen told Gothamist. "We cannot provide any additional information until he has been arraigned in Manhattan Criminal Court, which we expect to take place tomorrow.”

Police questioned Penny after the fatal incident on May 1 before he was released without charges. The city medical examiner's office ruled Neely's death a homicide by chokehold.

Penny's lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.