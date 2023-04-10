The Republican-led House Judiciary Committee is slated to hold a so-called "field hearing" next week examining Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's tenure in office, days after former President Donald Trump was indicted by Bragg's office on fraud charges.

In a message posted on the committee's website, the hearing dubbed "Victims of Violent Crime in Manhattan" will assess Bragg's 16 months as district attorney. The hearing — first reported by the New York Post — is scheduled for April 17 at 9 a.m. at the Jacob Javits Center in midtown Manhattan. Field hearings are designed to "bring Congress directly to the scene of an important national issue" and "raise public visibility of an issue," according to a 2017 report by the Congressional Research Service.

The committee is led by Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), a fierce Trump loyalist, who has called the investigation of Trump "politically motivated."

In the brief message, the committee implies that policies implemented by Bragg, a progressive Democrat, have led to a spike in violent crime in the borough. The majority's position is slightly backed by statistics showing crime has ticked up in parts of Manhattan.

Other members of the committee include Manhattan Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-NY), the former chair, who led the first impeachment proceeding against Trump, and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), another staunch Trump defender. Neither representative's office returned a request for comment.

Bragg has been a consistent target by Republicans at various levels of government. The indictment of Trump led Republicans to increase their attacks on Bragg, the first Black Manhattan district attorney. In the lead-up to the indictment, Trump called Bragg an "animal" in a since-deleted post.

Trump was arraigned last week. His next scheduled in-person court hearing is Dec. 4.