A 25-year-old pre-trial detainee at Rikers Island who died by suicide last August suffered from bipolar disorder, depression, and multiple sclerosis — but he was neither prescribed medication nor monitored as a suicide risk, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday.

On the first anniversary of his death, Brandon Rodriguez’s mother sued the city and jail employees for improperly caring for him despite his history of mental and physical illness.

Rodriguez took his own life in a caged shower cell in a dangerous intake area of the jail complex where he had been held for days, in violation of city rules, the suit says. He was locked in the shower for hours without a bed or chair; all the while he was suffering from a broken orbital bone and bruises due to being assaulted by other incarcerated people two days earlier, according to the suit.

Rodriguez was previously incarcerated at Rikers Island, so attorneys for his family argue that jail staff should have been aware of his medical and mental health history. Nonetheless, this information was not documented or acted on, the suit alleges. The city is facing a separate lawsuit for failing to bring detainees to medical appointments.

The suit from Rodriguez’s mother, Tamara Carter, lays out how three days before his death, he called a friend to say that he was awake for days because there weren’t beds in the intake area of the jail where he was held. And two days prior to his death, he was assaulted by a group of detainees and taken by ambulance to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was treated for the orbital fracture.

The suit alleges that a Rikers medical professional noted in a report that Rodriguez had previously been medicated for mood disorders at the jail, and that person quoted Rodriguez as saying he was anxious and needed help. But he was nonetheless put in punitive segregation in a shower cell.

Gothamist previously reported how caged showers, intended to be used to decontaminate those who are hit with officers’ chemical spray, are employed as a de facto form of solitary confinement at Rikers. Those who suffer from mental illness are not supposed to be held in any form of solitary, according to city rules.

Rodriguez, who was held on $10,000 bail for a misdemeanor charge related to a domestic violence incident, was one of 16 people to die last year in city custody. The rate of death is even higher this year, with 11 detainees having died in city custody or shortly after release, so far.

At the time of Rodriguez’s death, the self-harm rate at the facility was spiking — particularly in intake areas.

A spokesperson for the city law department, Nicholas Paolucci, said in a statement that “any death in custody is tragic,” and the case will be reviewed.