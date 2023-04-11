A man wanted in connection with multiple stabbings in Brooklyn is in custody after admitting himself to a city hospital Monday night, according to the NYPD.

Jeovani Vale, 26, was identified as a person of interest in the slashing of a 31-year-old woman in the right thigh on Nevins Street in Boerum Hill Saturday. Another stabbing victim, 83-year-old Ramon Cintron, was found dead the same day only two blocks away, but it’s still unclear if the two are related.

The woman was entering the restaurant Rice & Miso, according to police, when she felt pain and noticed she had been cut. She was taken to Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in stable condition.

In a tweet Monday evening, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell announced Vale was in custody and thanked the public for their help.

Police said Vale had not yet been formally charged with either crime and would not be releasing information about his hospital.