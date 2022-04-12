Police released images of a man potentially connected to Tuesday’s subway shooting in Sunset Park, but have yet to make any arrests in a rush hour attack that injured dozens.

Cops identified 61-year-old Frank R. James as a “person of interest” in connection to the shooting, which occurred at 8:24 a.m. on a Manhattan-bound N train between the 59th street and 36th street stations in Sunset Park, leaving 10 injured from gunfire and an additional 13 injured during the rush to escape the station.

As of Tuesday night, officials said none of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening. Lacy Scarmana, a spokesperson for NYU Langone Hospital confirmed of the 21 people they treated for gunshot wounds and smoke inhalation at their Brooklyn location, and all but five had been released as of Tuesday evening.

“We are truly fortunate that this was not significantly worse than it is,” said NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell. “We know this incident is of grave concern to New Yorkers. We cannot lose sight of victims in this city. We will use every resource we can to bring those to justice who continue to pray on the citizens of New York.”

Items of interest left behind at the scene, including the suspected weapon and a set of keys, linked police to a U-Haul van registered in James’ name, the NYPD said. At a press conference on Tuesday evening, Chief of Detectives James Essig said officers recovered the van about four miles away from the scene of the crime in Gravesend hours earlier, but did not locate James, whose name is tied to addresses in both Wisconsin and Philadelphia.