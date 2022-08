A man was knocked unconscious as he was sitting in a Brooklyn park on Saturday morning after a tree limb had fallen on top of him, officials said Sunday.

The man, who was not identified, was sitting on a bench at the P.O. Reinaldo Salgado Playground on Monroe Street in Bed-Stuy when a piece of a nearby tree fell onto his head around 8:19 a.m., officials said. He was taken to Kings County Hospital.

His condition was unknown.