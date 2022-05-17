More than 100 firefighters responded to quash the flames, which they did within an hour and a half. But once the flames were out, police said, the body of one man was found in the basement. He was rushed to Coney Island Hospital in critical condition and died soon after. His identity had not yet been released.

Four firefighters were treated for non-life threatening injuries. The FDNY fire marshal said an investigation into what caused the fire is ongoing.