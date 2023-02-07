A suspect believed to have shot an off-duty police officer in the head was in custody, police officials said Tuesday.

The officer – whose identity is being withheld by authorities – was in critical condition after the incident.

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell and Chief of Detectives James Essig were expected to brief the public with more information about the suspect Tuesday morning.

The shooting took place Saturday night at around 7 p.m. in East New York, in a subsection of the neighborhood known as “the Hole.”

The officer and his brother were attempting to buy an SUV advertised on social media.

Instead of finding a car sale, however, they were robbed. The suspect demanded their money and opened fire, striking the off-duty officer in the head.

At a press conference hours after the shooting, NYPD chief Michael Baldassano said there had been an exchange of gunfire.

Baldassano said police had “no reason to believe” the suspect knew the target was a police officer.

Several media outlets identified the suspect as Randy Jones, who was taken into custody in Rockland County, in the Hudson Valley, on Monday night. He was returned to Brooklyn’s 75th Precinct, where the shooting occurred. A police spokesperson declined to elaborate immediately on the apprehension.

Information about an attorney representing the man wasn’t available right away.

During a press conference Saturday, Sewell urged people to “Please keep this young officer in your prayers. He is currently fighting for his life.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.