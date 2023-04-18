A man who refused to pay for a ride on a B82 bus in Brooklyn Tuesday morning tried to shoot MTA employees, according to a police report.

The bus had stopped at a corner when the man tried to board without paying. After he was kicked off, the bus departed and the man fired several rounds at MTA workers who were not on the bus, according to information provided by the NYPD.

Officers responding to the scene at Flatlands and Louisiana Avenues around 6:30 Tuesday morning found no one struck or injured.

The man fled on foot, and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

Alec Hamilton contributed reporting.