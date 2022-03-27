A man was fatally stabbed in the leg following a crash in the Bronx on Saturday night, police said.

The suspected road rage killing was reported on Bruckner Boulevard near Castle Hill Avenue shortly before midnight, according to the NYPD.

The 42-year-old victim was hospitalized with a stab wound to his right leg and was later pronounced dead at Jacobi Medical Center, officials said. The suspect fled the scene and has not been apprehended.

Police said the victim and perpetrator were believed to be involved in a minor crash prior to the attack – though it was unclear if the assailant was a driver or passenger. Authorities did not give a description of the suspect or vehicle.

But the death occurred amid a national increase in injuries and deaths stemming from road rage incidents, according to the gun safety group Everytown Research and Policy.

Earlier this month, 30-year-old Jose Flores was fatally shot in Brooklyn after getting into a fender-bender with another driver, who is still at large, according to authorities. Police have released surveillance footage of the deadly road rage incident, which shows the gunman chasing Flores following the collision.

Additional information about the Bronx victim was not immediately available.