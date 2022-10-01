A man was fatally slashed onboard the L train on Friday night during a disagreement with another passenger, according to police.

Tommy Bailey was riding an eastbound L train near the Atlantic Avenue station in Brooklyn when he was slashed in the neck just before 9 p.m. Friday during what police described as a “dispute” with another person onboard.

Bailey, a 43-year-old Canarsie resident, was rushed to Brookdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The suspected person behind the stabbing fled the scene, according to police.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story.