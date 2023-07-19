Three people were stabbed Tuesday night after a fight escalated in front of a Brooklyn bodega, and one of the victims died, according to police.

Around 8:30 p.m. Severiano Reyes, 36, was near a store at 340 Roebling Street in Williamsburg with a 27-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man, when another man tried to take the woman’s photo, police officials said.

Reyes and the 45-year-old man intervened, and the suspect pulled out a knife, fatally stabbing Reyes in the neck. Cops said the 45-year-old man was slashed in the neck, but survived, and the woman was slashed in the wrist.

Both were taken to New York Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in stable condition.

Reyes, of Bushwick, was pronounced dead at Bellevue Hospital.

Police said the three victims were related, but were unsure how.

The unidentified suspect fled the scene. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.