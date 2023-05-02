A 30 year-old man is dead following a brawl on a Manhattan subway platform this week, police said.

Officers responded to a call around 2:30 p.m. Monday of a fight on the subway platform at Broadway-Lafayette.

Police say passengers described the 30-year-old man as “disturbed” and said he was threatening passengers on the F train heading towards the Broadway-Lafayette station.

A 24-year-old man tried to intervene, police said, prompting a fight on the train between the two, that continued on the subway platform.

The 30-year-old, whom police have not identified, was already unconscious when officers arrived at the station. He was taken to Lenox Hill Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The 24-year-old man involved in the incident was taken into police custody but has been released without charges. The cause of death for the victim is still under investigation, according to the NYPD.