Cops shot and critically wounded a man during a gunfight near Yankee Stadium late Saturday night, NYPD officials said.

Officers responded to a call of a car break-in near W. 149th Street and Amsterdam Avenue around 11:45 p.m. and began pursuing a car “driving recklessly” after its plates showed it was reported stolen, Chief of Patrol John Chell said during a news conference early Sunday.

Chell said officers chased the car around the area, and identified there were two men inside. The cops caught one of them, while the other ran off across a bridge near W. 161st Street and Summit Avenue, exchanging gunfire with police.

The fleeing 39-year-old man ran into a marsh area off the Major Deegan Expressway. Police said he was spotted by helicopters, and more gunfire erupted. The man was wounded, and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, police said.

“Immediately after he was shot, our officers picked up this male physically, brought him up to the side of the highway to render life-saving aid,” Chell said.

No officers were hurt.

Police did not reveal the man’s identity or say how many times he was shot. An NYPD spokesperson said two guns were taken from the scene and charges were pending against both men in the car.