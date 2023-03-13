A man who pledged his loyalty to ISIS and killed eight people in 2017 will not receive the death penalty.

Sayfullo Saipov was sentenced to life in prison following a two-month trial in Manhattan federal court. Jurors could not reach a unanimous decision after days of deliberations, thus sparing him a federal death sentence.

Prosecutors said he deliberately plowed a rented pickup truck into pedestrians and cyclists on a West Side Highway bike path. A jury convicted Saipov, 35, of multiple murder and terrorism charges in January. That prompted a second phase of the trial to determine whether he would face the death penalty.

The packed courtroom was quiet as Judge Vernon Broderick read through the verdict sheet. Saipov, dressed in a red fleece and black mask, kept his head down and eyes closed. After the announcement of the verdict, he was quickly whisked out of the courtroom. Victims’ family members hugged and wept.

Saipov is expected to spend the rest of his life at a federal maximum security prison, known as ADX Florence, where he will be locked in a cell for up to 23 hours a day. He will have no contact with other incarcerated people for at least the foreseeable future — possibly forever — and will only get a few showers and 15-minute phone calls to family per week.

“Mr. Saipov’s life will be regulated to the nth degree,” Federal Defender David Patton said during closing arguments.

Patton also said that Saipov is “not going to be harming anyone ever again.”

Prosecutors urged jurors to vote for the death penalty following days of emotional testimony from some of Saipov’s surviving victims, as well as the loved ones of those who had died. Saipov killed several parents, including a mother who had given birth just weeks earlier. He also crashed into a school bus transporting special education students, gravely injuring a staff member and a teen.