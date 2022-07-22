A 43-year-old man was charged with attempted assault for trying to attack Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin on Thursday night during a campaign speech, authorities said. According to images from the scene, the man's weapon appeared to be a cat-shaped self-defense keychain.

Congressman Zeldin was speaking at an event in a town on the outskirts of Rochester at around 8 p.m. when David Jakubonis, from the village of Fairport, about a mile away from the campaign stop, climbed onstage, approached Zeldin and told him, “You’re done,” while swinging a weapon towards his neck, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s office.