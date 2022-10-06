The Astoria man accused of the unprovoked killing of a veteran emergency medical worker was arraigned on murder and weapons charges in New York Supreme Court in Queens, Thursday morning.

If convicted, 34-year-old Peter Zisopoulos could spend the rest of his life in prison for the murder of Captain Alison Russo-Elling.

He was arrested near the scene of the homicide after he was identified by witnesses on Sept. 29. He fled his third-floor apartment nearby and barricaded himself inside, police and prosecutors said. Hostage negotiators eventually helped broker his arrest.

Officials said Russo-Elling, a 61-year-old just a few months shy of retirement, was on duty near the Steinway Street EMS station where she was stationed when she was stabbed to death. She lived on Long Island and is survived by her daughter and parents.

Zisopoulos had no prior arrests in New York City, an NYPD spokesperson confirmed. His arraignment was postponed last week for a hospital evaluation, the New York Times reported.

Zisopoulos appeared virtually in court Thursday morning from Bellevue Hospital before Judge Ushir Pandit-Durant, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

Russo-Elling was laid to rest at a ceremony in Commack on Long Island on Wednesday. The 24-year veteran started as an EMT, and worked her way up to paramedic and then lieutenant. She was a first responder at the World Trade Center on 9/11, officials said.