The man accused of fatally shoving Michelle Alyssa Go into an oncoming train at a Times Square subway station in January will not face a judge and jury after prosecutors agreed with a psychiatric finding that he was not fit for trial.

A state court on Tuesday found suspect Martial Simon, 61, unfit for trial after he was charged with second-degree manslaughter in Go’s death. A spokesperson for the Manhattan District Attorney’s office said he’s being placed in the custody of the city's Department of Mental Health and Hygiene.

Go, 40, was pushed onto the Q/R tracks as she was standing on the southbound platform of the busy station on January 15th. Simon, who was arrested the same day as the incident, is currently at Bellevue Hospital Center, where psychiatrists last month initially declared him unfit for trial.

Lawyers for Simon with New York County Defender Services confirmed that Simon had been diagnosed with schizophrenia since the age of 30 and has been in and out of psychiatric facilities since that time.

After Go’s death, Mayor Adams pledged to increase police patrols of subway stations. The MTA, for its part, agreed to install platform screen doors at three stations as part of a pilot project to protect riders from falling or being pushed onto the tracks.