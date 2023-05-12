Nearly two weeks after a fatal encounter on an uptown F train reignited a public debate about the city’s treatment of homeless and mentally ill New Yorkers, the man who put Jordan Neely in a deadly chokehold pleaded not guilty Friday to manslaughter charges in Manhattan Criminal Court.

Daniel Penny, 24, will face up to 15 years in prison if he is found guilty of the charges. Supervising Judge Kevin McGrath set bail at $100,000 and ordered Penny to turn over his passports within 48 hours. Dressed in a black suit and white button down, Penny looked straight ahead with his hands in cuffs behind him. He barely spoke, except to answer a few basic questions.

Penny was escorted into a packed courtroom shortly after noon, as throngs of reporters waited outside the doors to the arraignment room and on the sidewalk across the street from the courthouse in Lower Manhattan.

Prosecutors asked for the bail conditions set by McGrath, and defense attorneys did not object – though they noted that Penny had voluntarily turned himself in after cooperating with law enforcement since the incident. They called him a “pillar of his community” and said he received multiple accolades while serving in the Marines, including a terrorism service medal and six ribbons.

Neely, 30, was riding the F train toward the Broadway-Lafayette station in SoHo last Monday when he started yelling that he was hungry and thirsty, according to a Facebook post by Juan Alberto Vazquez, an independent journalist who was in the subway car. Vazquez also posted a cellphone video of part of the incident. Vazquez wrote that Neely said he didn’t care if he went to jail or died, and that he threw down his jacket. Then, according to the reporter, Penny put him in a chokehold and took him to the ground.

The cellphone video shows Penny on the ground with his arm wrapped around Neely’s neck as he squirms at first, but then goes limp. Penny kept Neely in the chokehold even after he stopped moving, as others on the train car watched. Two other men also appeared to be helping to restrain Neely. They have not been publicly named or charged.