Nearly six decades after the shooting death of Malcolm X, a man who claims to have witnessed the assassination spoke up for the first time, and contends that law enforcement played a role in the 1965 killing. The revelations, said civil rights attorney Ben Crump at a Tuesday press conference, further necessitated reopening an investigation into the crime. “The government was involved in the conspiracy to kill Malcolm X,” Crump said at the Audubon Ballroom on West 165th Street in Manhattan, where the killing took place. For decades, supporters of Malcolm X have contended that the government played a hand in his death, and revelations in recent years have added fuel to the fire. These include statements from former Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance in 2021 that then-FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover ordered witnesses to not tell investigators they were federal informants.

We want the truth to be known. And we want justice to be served.

Ilyasah Shabazz, the daughter of Malcolm X

In a court affidavit that was released to the public, Mustafa Hassan, 84, said he was a member of the Organization of African American Unity, a group formed by Malcolm X in 1964, and was part of the security detail on the day of the fatal shooting. Hassan said that after a “series of gunshots” at the Audubon Ballroom he encountered a man “running down the aisle towards the exit where I had been posted with a gun in his hand.” Hassan claimed he knocked down the man, whom he identified as Talmadge X. Hayer, who was eventually convicted of the killing, along with two other men. Moments later, Hassan said he saw Hayer outside, and heard one police officer ask another, “Is he one of ours?” in reference to Hayer. That question, said Hassan, made it clear that Hayer was an informant. “No doubt in my mind,” said Hassan.

Mustafa Hassan, at a press conference in New York on Tuesday, said he was a member of the Organization of African American Unity, a group formed by Malcolm X in 1964, and was part of the security detail on the day of the fatal shooting. He identified himself in a photograph taken on Feb. 15, 1965, the day of the crime. Arun Venugopal / Gothamist