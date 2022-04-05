Let's talk a little bit about the song we just heard, “At My Door” by Bampton. Can you tell us a bit about him and what was it like working with him on it?

That song was recorded back in like 2015 and it was one of the first sessions of the program. This particular artist, Bampton, was brought to the program by the correction officers and people in the building. They were really championing him to be a part of the program. He had been writing and creating music prior to being incarcerated, but it seems as if inside the jail he really took it serious and he had this heartfelt story about possibly finding out how much time he could be facing. He didn't know what his sentence was going to be. And I got word that he was in there for protecting his sister and some things went left. The song, once it was recorded, it felt like a surge of energy. I just knew that capturing this, I felt blessed. You go in there thinking that you're going to help the students, you're helping, you're helping, but really it felt like when I heard the song, I was being helped and healed through music, you know? Just by being able to capture it. And I ended up moving to Rosie's, the women's correctional facility inside Rikers Island. I was doing a program there a year and a half later and actually was introduced to his sister and played her the song. And this song became like a local hit inside the jails.

How much experience do your students usually have with making music?

It varies. Some of them actually have ambitions to be in the studio before they got involved with the law and this is the first time they actually had the time to relax and actually get creative. Some of them were actually aspiring hip-hop artists and rap artists that were actually making music and making some noise or buzz for themselves in the town. And then there's those that are rappers that actually never got to experience the concept of audio engineering or got to learn how to make beats or tracks or stuff like that. Some of them are aspiring musicians that are just touching the keyboard. So it varies.