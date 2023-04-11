Customers lined up outside the iconic G. Esposito & Sons Jersey Pork Store in Carroll Gardens to say their final goodbyes on Monday after 101 years of feeding the neighborhood. The butcher and sandwich store first announced two weeks ago that it would be closing for good. Since then, it has filled 20 times the usual number of weekly orders, according to brothers and owners John and George Esposito. “We left a mark in this neighborhood that is unbelievable,” George Esposito said. “The response that we got from the neighborhood is outstanding, and we're getting the best farewell that we could have ever imagined.”

Brothers George and John Esposito are the third generation of their family to run the store. Catalina Gonella

But they didn’t make any sales on their last day in business on Monday. Instead, they put out sandwiches, slices of cake and glasses of bubbly for the teary-eyed locals who dropped in. Sandra Lambert has lived in the neighborhood for 35 years. She visited the store with her husband Joe Lambert on Monday to say goodbye. “They’re going to be missed in a thousand different ways by a million different people,” Sandra Lambert said. “Our kids grew up with rice balls and eggplant parm, and all the delicious things made them grow. This right here is the heart of Carroll Gardens, these shops and especially the pork store. All of the delicacies and hospitality is why people come to Carroll Gardens.”

The iconic pig statue outside the shop is driven away as the doors close for good. Courtesy G. Esposito & Sons

The farewell on Monday included the rescue of a fiberglass pig that stood in front of the store for more than 50 years. George Esposito said firefighters at nearby Ladder Company 101 were regulars at the shop and asked to save the pig. Owners and patrons of the store described the pig’s departure as a somber, touching moment. “The pig that was out front was a touchstone – literally a touchstone — to, I don’t even know how many thousands of kids. They come, they take their picture, they touch him, they imagine stealing him and putting him in their room,” Lambert said. The family-run store opened in 1922, when Carroll Gardens was largely made up of Italian immigrants working the nearby docks. Brothers George and John Esposito were the third generation in their family to run the store.

Susie and Robert Groccia say they'll miss the neighborhood staple. Catalina Gonella