Tuesday, Feb. 14 is more than Valentine’s Day. For democracy lovers, it is also the annual deadline to update or change your political party on your voter registration.

Voters who are currently registered and want to join a new political party — or change from being unaffiliated to a party member — must submit an updated voter registration form by end of day on Tuesday.

Every New York City Council member will be up for election this year. The first steps in that process are the primary elections on June 27. There are also races for district attorney in Queens, Staten Island and the Bronx, as well as races for Civil Court judges throughout the city. But under the state’s closed primary system, only voters registered in a party are allowed to participate in their respective primary.

People who have an account with the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles because they have a driver’s license or identification card can update their party affiliation online through the DMV’s website. However, any voter who opts to make the change online must submit their form by end of day on Monday. The DMV collects the information and then transmits it to local BOE offices for processing.