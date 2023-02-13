Tuesday, Feb. 14 is more than Valentine’s Day. For democracy lovers, it is also the annual deadline to update or change your political party on your voter registration.
Voters who are currently registered and want to join a new political party — or change from being unaffiliated to a party member — must submit an updated voter registration form by end of day on Tuesday.
Every New York City Council member will be up for election this year. The first steps in that process are the primary elections on June 27. There are also races for district attorney in Queens, Staten Island and the Bronx, as well as races for Civil Court judges throughout the city. But under the state’s closed primary system, only voters registered in a party are allowed to participate in their respective primary.
People who have an account with the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles because they have a driver’s license or identification card can update their party affiliation online through the DMV’s website. However, any voter who opts to make the change online must submit their form by end of day on Monday. The DMV collects the information and then transmits it to local BOE offices for processing.
People who do not have an account with the DMV can still submit a paper form to their local Board of Elections office. Those forms must be received by your local BOE office by end of day on Tuesday, which means you’ll need to drop the form off in-person; it’s too late to stick the form in the mail. BOE offices are open until 5 p.m. in New York City on Tuesday.
This party change deadline only applies to currently registered voters who want to change their party affiliation. People submitting new voter registration forms have until June 17, 2023 if they want to register for the June 27 primary elections.
The state adopted a full online voter registration system that is supposed to be available in May, according to a BOE spokesperson. The state’s new automatic voter registration system is also slated to take effect this year, following the online system.