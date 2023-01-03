A plan to demolish and relocate the ferry dock at Hunters Point South Park is drawing the ire of Queens residents who say the proposal would release toxic pollution and block waterfront views.

The project was first proposed in 2019 by the New York City Economic Development Corporation, a municipal-funding nonprofit in charge of running the city's ferry system. Plans include removing the ferry stop at the Long Island City park, which is the oldest terminal in the system, and replacing it with a floating dock at nearby Gantry Plaza State Park's main waterfront promenade.

In early December, the EDC presented its plans for the first time in public to the community board for the area, after residents said they were kept in the dark about it. The board ultimately voted against the project, citing the community’s concerns and the lack of transparency from the EDC. If the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers decides to ignore this pushback and approves the EDC’s plans as is, the new landing will be completed in 2023.

The $12.2 million effort would expand current operations at the LIC/Gantry Plaza State Park terminal, allowing two ferries to operate simultaneously. Right now, the terminal allows for only one boat at a time.

Locals are concerned that more ferry boats at an already busy spot that’s used by five neighborhood schools for outdoor activities will increase the amount of noise and air pollution in the area.

There have already been complaints around the city about noisy ferry boat horns, which the U.S. Coast Guard requires before departures. And although it's only 300 feet away from Gantry Plaza, the existing ferry dock at Hunters Point South Park is in a more residential spot with no recreational areas. While ferries have lower emissions compared with motor vehicles, they aren't environmentally risk-free. Nitrogen dioxide emissions in open areas near ferry terminals could exceed the Environmental Protection Agency's air pollution standards by more than 50%, according to a 2016 study by the EDC.

Jessica Sechrist, executive director of the Hunters Point Parks Conservancy, a local nonprofit that helps maintain the area’s greenspaces, said the LIC/Gantry Plaza State Park ferry stop poses unique environmental challenges that the EDC's plans did not take into consideration. Along with the greenspace that five nearby schools use for recess, the park is a restored wetland and provides a habitat for resident and migratory birds, as well as native plant species.

“There’s some concerns about just the physical reality of building this new dock” in the East River, Sechrist said.

In 2019, when the EDC announced its plans to expand ferry operations, the agency conducted an environmental review of potential stops. The study, published in 2020, found that the proposed landing replacement at Hunters Point South Park would not result in any major increases in noise and air pollution, unlike some of the other ferry terminals on the list.