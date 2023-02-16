On the proposed menu, approved by the parks department, future diners will find a spinach and cheese omelet and mushroom toast, both of which will cost $23, as well as a $25 hamburger.

The city’s Parks Department hopes to award a 10-year lease to Legends Hospitality – the group that provides concessions at Yankee Stadium – to reopen the Loeb Boathouse restaurant, snack bar, and rowboat rental venue.

Central Park’s iconic boathouse cafe and restaurant will reopen to the public by June with new owners, if a proposed contract is approved.

The Central Park Boathouse is pictured here, on a postcard from 1905.

At a press conference Thursday announcing the boathouse would reopen, Mayor Eric Adams recalled its long history and importance to New Yorkers.

“I remember as a rookie cop, rowing the boats here and going on my free dates,” he said. Adams said that after the boathouse closed, his teams moved quickly because “we cannot lose this landmark treasure.”

Legends is also pledging $3.25 million to expand nearby public restrooms, and to renovate the current bar area so nearby trails have a better view of the lake, according to a draft of the contract.

The New York Post first reported the city was aiming to award the contract to Legends.

The proposal requires Legends to reopen the boathouse to the public by June, and charges the company a minimum of $750,000 a year, plus a certain percentage of sales.

The current building opened in 1954, replacing several earlier boathouses that occupied the same location dating back to the 1860’s. The boathouse closed last year, laying off more than 100 workers, when restaurateur Dean Poll’s contract came to a close.

At Thursday’s press conference, Richard Porteus, speaking on behalf of Legends Hospitality, said the company agreed to hire union workers through the Hotel Trades Council.

“We’re honored, really honored,” he said. “We’ll deliver that memorable experience right here at Loeb Boathouse.”

This story has been updated with additional information about the boathouse and comment from the mayor.

The city is accepting public comment on the contract through March 3 by email concessions@parks.nyc.gov. A public hearing will be held that day at 2:30 p.m. at Spector Hall on Reade Street.