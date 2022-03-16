Some veterans in New York City are speaking out against the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ proposal to close its medical center in Fort Hamilton at the southern tip of Brooklyn.

The agency said the facility is out of date and difficult to access by public transportation, in addition to being located in an area that’s home to a declining number of military servicepeople. It is also moving to replace another medical center in Manhattan under a proposal that would likely mean lower hospital capacity.

The plans are part of a larger nationwide overhaul of the VA health system that could affect several facilities in New York City and the surrounding areas. The VA officially released its overhaul plan Monday, but details began to leak last week, leading U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, a Republican who represents southern Brooklyn, to organize a protest in front of the hospital campus Sunday.

“The president said fully supporting veterans and caring for them and expanding access to health care is a goal of his administration,” Malliotakis said, surrounded by veterans at the rally. “If that's true and that is the case, then this proposal should be dead on arrival when it gets to the president of the United States and we expect no less than that.”

The VA said in its justification for the proposed closure that enrollment in VA health care in Brooklyn is expected to decrease by about 22% over the next decade, and that the veterans who do live in Brooklyn don’t tend to live near the hospital.

But Daniel Friedman, president of the Brooklyn chapter of the Vietnam Veterans of America, called the proposal “an insult to veterans” in an interview with Gothamist Tuesday. He said he received quality care at the Brooklyn VA and worried that non-VA facilities wouldn’t be able to provide such specialized care.

“The staff at a regular hospital are not going to be attuned to the unique needs of veterans,” said Friedman. “They barely know how to spell PTSD. They're not familiar with Agent Orange.”