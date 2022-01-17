Just like in much bigger cities like New York or Newark, the winner of the democratic primary easily wins the general election in Maplewood, a progressive and diverse suburb in Essex County, which is home to one of the most powerful democratic machines in the state.

Since the democratic committee chooses who will run on the county line in the party’s primary, it’s effectively choosing who will hold elected office in Maplewood.

“It's disturbing that there's no real competition in the primary, but it's really compounded when there's no Republicans running in the general election,” Profeta said. “There are no debates anymore, there is no vigorous campaigning and primary challenges are few and far between.”

A meeting of the Maplewood Democratic Party focused on keeping the county line is scheduled for Wednesday. Guests that will argue to keep the line include retired state Senator and Majority Leader Loretta Weinberg, Essex County Clerk Chris Durkin and Leroy Jones, who doubles as chair of the state Democratic Party and Essex County Democratic Committee.

The Maplewood meeting will be held behind closed doors. Neither the public nor the press are allowed to attend.

Profeta sees their involvement as a way to pressure locals to back off their ballot reform effort.

Jones declined to be interviewed for this story. Ian Grodman, chair of the Maplewood Democratic Committee, says there's been no pressure on his members.

“I invited these people to come and speak to our local democratic committee. They did not ask to come to speak,” Grodman said. He invited them because he wanted knowledgeable people to explain the benefits of the endorsement process.

Grodman said the committee could do more to educate voters, but noted the endorsement process works well.

“We have worked very, very hard in Maplewood to open up this process more over these years that I've served as the chair,” he said. “We have more people involved in this nominating procedure than we've ever had before we have more people involved in making the decisions.”

Most voters aren’t paying attention to the local races and rely on the vetting process conducted by his committee, Grodman said.

“The party has met with these people, has interviewed and learned a lot about them and made an endorsement of them. I think [that] can be very helpful on the local level,” Grodman said.