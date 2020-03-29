Bernard Ward was so worried about the state of the homeless shelter he was living in during the COVID-19 outbreak that he began to clean it himself.

“I was cleaning the dining hall after the meal was over,” the 61-year-old said. “I was taking out the garbage. I was mopping, sweeping for the safety of everybody.”

Ward was staying in one of around 100 “congregate” shelters in the city -- facilities where residents share rooms and eat meals in communal areas. Residents of such shelters are considered particularly vulnerable to the new coronavirus because they live in such close quarters with one another.

“You actually got people that are sick,” said Ward, who shared a room with 20 other homeless individuals in Brooklyn. “They're coughing. They’re not covering their mouths.”

City officials reported Friday that a second homeless person has died from COVID-19, while the total number of cases in the shelter system increased from 17 to 59 over the past week. Only one unsheltered homeless person has been found to test positive for the virus, though far fewer individuals live on the streets in New York City than in shelters.

In a meeting with the shelter’s director and staff, Ward even asked if residents could get gloves and masks.

“They just said it wasn’t in the budget,” he said. “After they said that, I had to shut my mouth because now I know they don't care.”

Isaac McGinn, a spokesman for the city’s Social Services Department, said masks are provided only for symptomatic clients because that’s what health experts recommend. He also said shelters are being comprehensively cleaned.

Ward moved out of the shelter this week when he got his own room.

“I'm happy that I'm out,” he said. “But what about the ones who are still there?”

