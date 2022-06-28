The polls are open across New York City for the first of two summer primaries. Today’s will decide the Democratic and Republican nominee for governor for this November’s general election. Polls are open from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. Tuesday.

You’ll also get to decide who will be the nominee for lieutenant governor (the Republican Party’s designee is running unopposed), judicial delegates, judges and numerous state committee and district leader seats. New Yorkers across the state will also get to decide who gets nominated from each party for the state Assembly.

BE PREPARED IN THE VOTING BOOTH

The main event is the race for governor. On the Democratic side, Gov. Kathy Hochul is seeking a full term in office, 10 months after ascending to the post following disgraced former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation. Hochul, who was picked as the party’s preferred candidate in February, has steered left on issues, mainly on guns and abortion (find out where the candidates stand on issues here and here). If she wins the primary, Hochul would be the first woman in New York history to be nominated for governor as a Democrat.

She is facing two challengers — New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and Long Island Rep. Tom Suozzi — whose campaigns haven’t quite taken off but are politically well-defined. While Williams is running a campaign to Hochul’s left, Suozzi has ran a campaign largely to her right.

Four candidates are vying for the Republican nomination: Long Island Rep. Lee Zeldin, Andrew Giuliani, former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, and businessman Harry Wilson. A poll taken last week by SurveyUSA, which asked 538 likely Republicans who they’d support for governor, found 25% of respondents saying they’d back Zeldin, while 23% said Giuliani, son of former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani. A recap of the GOP two debates can be found here and here.

Even with two rulings from the U.S. Supreme Court that stoked outrage and spurred protests — including the end of a constitutional right to an abortion and greater rights to carry concealed handguns in public — turnout in the city during early voting was extremely low, with 2% of the registered voters coming out statewide.

If you're experiencing any issues at the polls, you can report them here to the state Attorney General's Office or by calling (866) 390-2922.



Check back throughout the day for regular updates on how Primary Day is going in New York from our team of reporters.