Election Day is here, with New Yorkers deciding whether to elect the first woman governor in state history or the first Republican governor in twenty years. Voters will also choose their federal and state representatives, along with upwards of four questions on the ballot.

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. across the state for 13.1 million registered voters. It comes nine days after voters began casting ballots during the early voting period of the season.

The governor’s race is going to be the most closely watched in recent memory, with Democratic incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul seeking a full term over Republican challenger Lee Zeldin. The race – shaped largely by issues of public safety, cost of living, and abortion access – was a sleepy one, until polls showed Hochul’s lead narrowing in the last month.

As the campaigns neared the finish line, Hochul and Zeldin got assists from prominent surrogates. For Hochul, those included President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and the Clintons. Florida and Virginia governors Ron De Santis and Glenn Youngkin stumped for Zeldin. The race has also drawn a considerable amount of campaign contributions and a flood of super PAC money in the lead-up to Election Day.

Over in New Jersey, all eyes are on the 7th Congressional District where Rep. Tom Malinowski is trying to fend off Republican challenger Tom Kean, Jr.

Be prepared in the voting booth

You can check your assigned poll site and sample ballot here.

Here’s a breakdown of the issues in the governor’s race.

If you get an absentee ballot, but change your mind and decide to vote in person, you can only do so using an affidavit ballot.

If you live in New York City you’ll be asked four ballot questions: three on racial equity in the city and the other on the environmental bond act.

While the majority of the congressional races were all but settled following the August primary – thanks to Democrats overwhelmingly outnumbering Republicans – some remain in contention. They include the 11th Congressional District, where Republican Rep. Nicole Malliotakis seeks to fend off a challenge from her predecessor, Democrat Max Rose. While crime and quality of life concerns have been the main issues shaping the race, the arrival of tens of thousands of migrants has taken center stage.

Voting rights advocates are also asking New Yorkers to flip their ballot as they’ll be asked upwards of four questions. For New York City residents, they include whether to approve a formal push for equity across the city. For all state residents, a question on whether the state Legislature can issue bonds specifically for climate resiliency projects is also on the ballot.

This election marked the first time voters in New York were able to cast a ballot for governor sooner than Election Day, thanks to early voting. So far, allies from the city Board of Elections show 432,634 New Yorkers cast ballots, representing less than 10% of the total number of active voters. The numbers are a marked improvement from the last two primaries, where early voting turnout was low.

Ahead of the general election, the state Attorney General’s Office reminded voters to call their office if they experience instances of voter intimidation. They can be reached at 866-390-2992 or online. The U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday it plans to monitor poll sites in Queens to ensure it complies with the federal Voting Rights Act.

We want to know about your voting experience — send us an email at tips@gothamist.com with the subject line: Nov. 8 Election.