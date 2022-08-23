7:12 a.m. - Early risers on the Lower East Side in Manhattan hit their poll site to cast a ballot on a so-far quiet Primary Day. Mary Magdalene Serra, a teacher who lives on the Manhattan side of the 10th congressional district said she voted for Rep. Mondaire Jones, who is among 12 candidates vying for the seat.

She said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's endorsement of Jones helped make her decision. She finds the personal story for Jones — the first gay Black man representing the 17th congressional district — appealed to her. She also supports Jones' largely progressive agenda that includes greater abortion protections on the federal level.

Serra said she was compelled to come out and vote to exercise a civic duty encouraged by her father.

"As my darling dad said, 'You want a democracy? You fight every single day," said Serra, who said she believes the polls will grow more crowded as the day progresses.

Serra was only the second voter of the day. Leonard Dauber, who was up at 5 a.m., was the first. He voted for Manhattan Assemblymember Yuh-Line Niou. He said he had no hesitation voting for Niou, given her experience in the Assembly.

Anita Kennedy, a poll worker, said there is a shortage of poll workers.

"Some people said that they've been telling the [Board of Elections] since June or July that they couldn't work, but they still ended up on the list," Kennedy said, adding they're down 6 out of 25 poll workers.

She advises voters to "come early."