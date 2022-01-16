While New York City and Long Island may dodge a heavy snowfall this week, as areas upstate are set to receive over a foot of the white stuff, we will be experiencing some unpleasant weather Sunday night into Monday. As expected, a mix of heavy rain and wind will be hitting the area.
Governor Kathy Hochul said during a press briefing on Sunday afternoon that it's "unpredictable" what we could see around the state overnight, adding that "it could be a very dangerous situation" for anyone driving, while referencing the recent incident in Virginia where people were stuck in their cars during a snowstorm for around 24 hours. As part of the preparation for the storm, the MTA has banned empty tractor trailers on bridges, beginning tonight.
Precipitation will likely begin in the early evening on Sunday, and less than an inch of snow is expected in the NYC area, where Hochul said we'll mostly see "a rain event [with] minor to moderate coastal flooding [in areas] where people are used to flooding.”
New York Metro Weather reports the area will likely see a "strong coastal storm," and specifies that "snow is expected to quickly transition to sleet and rain in the city, with periods of heavy rain through tonight. Minimal accumulations are expected, but gusty winds and coastal flooding are likely."
Wind gusts of around 50 MPH are also expected, and the city's Department of Buildings has warned property owners to secure work sites, particularly those with cranes.
The city's Department of Sanitation has issued a Winter Operations Advisory starting at 7 p.m. on Sunday, noting that snow accumulation overnight "is likely to be up to one inch in all parts of the city before a change-over to heavy rain (in other words, less than a plowable amount), however, New York City is close to the 'rain/snow line' of this event, and heavy snowfall is a remote but real possibility."
The agency also warned of ice, noting that temps will drop throughout Monday "which may lead to ice buildup on roadways even if all precipitation comes in the form of rain." Salt spreaders will be active starting this evening, as well as brine trucks to pretreat the roadways and bike lanes.
Here are some more planning logistics provided by the DSNY:
- Open Restaurants may continue to offer outdoor and roadway dining throughout this event. Restaurants with roadway seating should be aware that DSNY equipment may spread salt on the roadway.
- Residents should continue to follow their normal collection schedule for trash, compost and recycling, though delays may occur while the Department is in snow operations mode. As a reminder, Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and as such, collection is suspended. Additional information can be seen here.
- Alternate Side Parking Regulations are suspended on Monday due to the holiday. Parking meters are in effect.