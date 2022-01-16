While New York City and Long Island may dodge a heavy snowfall this week, as areas upstate are set to receive over a foot of the white stuff, we will be experiencing some unpleasant weather Sunday night into Monday. As expected, a mix of heavy rain and wind will be hitting the area.

Governor Kathy Hochul said during a press briefing on Sunday afternoon that it's "unpredictable" what we could see around the state overnight, adding that "it could be a very dangerous situation" for anyone driving, while referencing the recent incident in Virginia where people were stuck in their cars during a snowstorm for around 24 hours. As part of the preparation for the storm, the MTA has banned empty tractor trailers on bridges, beginning tonight.

Precipitation will likely begin in the early evening on Sunday, and less than an inch of snow is expected in the NYC area, where Hochul said we'll mostly see "a rain event [with] minor to moderate coastal flooding [in areas] where people are used to flooding.”

New York Metro Weather reports the area will likely see a "strong coastal storm," and specifies that "snow is expected to quickly transition to sleet and rain in the city, with periods of heavy rain through tonight. Minimal accumulations are expected, but gusty winds and coastal flooding are likely."

Wind gusts of around 50 MPH are also expected, and the city's Department of Buildings has warned property owners to secure work sites, particularly those with cranes.