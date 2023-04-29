WNYC's Morning Edition has collected hundreds of listener poems throughout April on the theme of "consequences." Those poems have made it on air every weekday during the month. Morning Edition host Michael Hill has welcomed poets from all over the region — young and old — every Friday to talk about their relationships with poetry and to read some of their work.

On the last weekday of the month, Hill and WNYC's Brian Lehrer brought rhymes of their own in an epic rap battle. Listen here, if you think you can handle it: