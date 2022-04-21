Unlike Byford though, Davey arrives at the MTA as the city, state and MTA appear to be working in tandem. This comes after years of rancor between Cuomo and former Mayor Bill de Blasio over fixing and funding the subways. During the past few months, Governor Kathy Hochul, MTA Chairman Janno Lieber and Mayor Eric Adams have appeared together at various events, vowing to work together to solve problems at the MTA.

But conflicts over money are looming on the horizon, which will likely change that dynamic.

To start, Hochul — who is running for her first full term as governor — deferred the MTA’s biannual fare hikes this year. But it’s not clear if the MTA will have to raise costs by 4 or even 8 percent down the line, to cover expenses. Second, once the $16 billion in federal relief funds to cover operating expenses runs out, the agency could face a $2 billion shortfall. Lieber calls it a “fiscal cliff” he expects around 2026 and said the MTA needs to find new ways to bring in money, like a new tax, which would rely on the governor and Legislature’s approval. Over the next couple of years, the MTA will have to make the case to lawmakers, many of whom don’t live in regions served by the MTA, that more money is both needed and will be well spent. And, details about the congestion pricing program are expected to be released this summer, with different contingents of drivers already jockeying for exemptions to the fee.

Nicole Gelinas, senior researcher at the Manhattan Institute, said she’s worried the state is entering a “cycle of budget cuts,” and Davey will be caught between the MTA and lawmakers who hold the purse strings.

“We need a strong leader who is comfortable and confident enough politically to push back against political pressure for the MTA to just go along with service cuts,” she wrote. “The worst thing — and [I'm] not saying he'll be that guy — would be a by-the-numbers guy who says, 'OK, ridership is down X percent, so we'll cut service by X percent.'”

Step-by-step thinker

Davey does have some experience balancing the needs of the riding public with the needs of elected officials. He worked for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) from 2003 until 2011 before being appointed Transportation Secretary of Massachusetts where he served until 2014.

Jim Aloisi held the same title before Davey and has known him since 2003. He said Davey’s battle to raise the gas tax in the state by three cents is an example of how he operates, and succeeds, working with advocates and the business community. Aloisi said he tried himself to raise the gas tax by 6 cents in 2009.

“I ran into a stiff wall of opposition,” he said. “But Rich was able to guide, what was admittedly a modest increase, but a necessary one, through to completion.”

Aloisi said Davey worked with over a dozen unions in Massachusetts and was good at bringing groups together.

“He’s a very good step-by-step thinker and consensus builder, he never gets ahead of where he needs to be,” Aloisi said. “ He's very good at building the coalitions and consensus that he needs to support whatever initiative he’s going to be doing.”

Good government watchdog groups, like Reinvent Albany also expressed hope Davey will stick around longer than two years, which hasn’t happened since Thomas Prendergast served as transit president for three years from December 2009 until January 2013.