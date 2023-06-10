The latest air quality data for NYC and NJ

The returning haze is expected to last through Sunday. Connolly said it was difficult to say what time smoky conditions would begin to emerge this afternoon, but people may find the haze more noticeable by the early evening.

“Somewhere around maybe 6, 7 o’clock tonight, there may be more noticeable impacts, but again, we aren’t expecting a significant issue, just some light smoke in the area,” Connolly said.

Haziness will vary between locations in the metropolitan area, with Long Island expected to see the worst conditions. Areas north of the city may see lighter conditions, Connolly said.

“Very difficult to quantify exactly how it’s going to look, but it’s not going to look like Wednesday. That, we know,” he said. “Much lighter than Wednesday, possibly similar to Thursday, if not less.”

As of 10 a.m. Saturday, air quality conditions were good in New York, according to AirNow.gov. But Connolly encouraged people to monitor conditions throughout the weekend, to assess when precautions like staying indoors may become necessary.