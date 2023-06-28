Funding for New York City’s public libraries is likely to be restored in the upcoming budget, avoiding unpopular cuts that would have resulted in Sunday closures for some branches and other services, according to two sources with knowledge of the ongoing budget negotiations.

Libraries had been facing a $36 million deficit following several rounds of cuts ordered by Mayor Eric Adams. Facing a public outcry, Adams had backed down from making a larger cut that would have forced libraries to eliminate Sunday services at all branches.

The mayor’s office did not say whether the cuts had been reversed, but acknowledged talks around increasing the funding. The administration maintained that the cuts added up to $22 million, less than what library officials said.

“Public libraries are vital lifelines for the communities they serve, and since day one, this administration has worked to uplift them,” said Jonah Allon, a spokesperson for Adams. “We are always looking for ways to ensure these vital institutions can continue fulfilling their mission and we have been working with the City Council to evaluate if adjustments can be made through the budget process.”

Library leaders said the remaining hole would still threaten their ability to serve their communities at a time when libraries have become critical resources for children and low-income New Yorkers.

In Queens, the cuts would have meant the end of Sunday hours as well as fewer hours on Saturday.

“All those will impact the system, especially as we continue to grow with more and more customers coming through our doors and looking to us for services,” Dennis Walcott, CEO and president of the Queens Public Library System, told WNYC’s Brian Lehrer last week.

This story has been updated with comment from a spokesperson for Mayor Eric Adams.