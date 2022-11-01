With early voting underway and Election Day just a week away, candidates across the region are making their final pitches and voters are doing last-minute due diligence on the races and issues.

This year’s election comes at a tense moment in American politics. There’s widespread uncertainty about the economy, misinformation is rampant, and as a country, voters are deeply divided over many issues.

To get a better sense of how this moment is playing out locally, our newsroom is taking WNYC’s Morning Edition and All Things Considered on the road this week. We’re headed to two suburban areas to explore the unique political dynamics at play just beyond the largely blue bubble of New York City.

Our first stop is on Wednesday in Westfield, N.J., an affluent bedroom community in Union County that is situated in one of the country’s most closely watched races – the 7th Congressional District. Many analysts say what happens in Westfield will likely be indicative of what happens in suburban swing districts across the U.S.

Then, on Thursday we’ll head to the Long Island town of Brentwood in New York's Suffolk County. The demographics of this part of the region are shifting rapidly, as communities become increasingly diverse and more young people move away due to the skyrocketing cost of living and a scarcity of affordable housing.

As part of these shows, our hosts and guests explore a range of issues including abortion, the ongoing influence of former President Donald Trump, trust in government, and, ultimately, the health of our democracy. We’ll also engage with politicians, experts, and voters like you to understand what’s at stake in this election.

Want to check out the broadcast? We’ll be at the Westfield Diner in Westfield, N.J. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, starting at 7 a.m. Or join us at 4 p.m, Thursday, Nov. 3, at Suffolk County Community College in Brentwood, N.Y.

You can listen live here on Gothamist and on WNYC 93.9 FM.